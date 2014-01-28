Central European countries to hold summit on Ukraine: Slovakia

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia said an extraordinary meeting of the prime ministers of central European countries that are part of the Visegrad group would take place in Budapest on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Robert Fico will attend, the government office said. The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland are also members of the Visegrad group.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov resigned on Tuesday while deputies loyal to President Viktor Yanukovich, acting to calm street protests, back-tracked and overturned anti-protest laws they rammed through parliament 12 days ago.