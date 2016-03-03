Ukraine 2016/17 wheat harvest seen down 20 percent on dry planting weather: broker

A field of wheat is seen during harvest in Orezu, southeastern Romania, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ukraine’s 2016/17 wheat harvest is expected to drop by about 20 percent from a year ago to 19-20 million tonnes as dry weather at the time of planting takes a toll on yields, an agricultural broker said on Thursday.

A severe drought during the summer and autumn affecting half of Ukraine’s grain region forced farmers to halt winter grain sowing, leading to fears of a poor harvest.

The key grains and oilseed supplier from the Black Sea region could also see lower rapeseed output, said Viktor Korobko, director general of Ukraine-based broker Veles-Agro.

“There was a drought at fall when we were planting,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry seminar in Singapore. “We will see both wheat and rapeseed production decline.”

Ukraine is estimated to have produced around 25 million tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2016.

Korobko estimated Ukraine’s upcoming rapeseed harvest at 1 million tonnes, versus 1.6 million tonnes a year ago.

On corn and sunflower seed, planting for which is due to start later this month, Korobko cautioned that warm weather could hurt progress.

“We have had some rains which is positive for corn and sunseed planting but the weather is expected to get warmer in two weeks,” he said. “If it gets very warm, it will be a problem.”