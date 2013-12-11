White House condemns violence in Ukraine, pressures Yanukovich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned Ukrainian authorities’ response to demonstrators in Kiev and urged President Viktor Yanukovich to listen to the Ukrainian people and return the country to a path toward European integration.

“The right to peaceful protest and assembly must be respected. Violence of this sort that we have seen on the streets of Kiev is impermissible in a democratic state,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

Earnest said lines of communication between the U.S. government and Ukraine’s government remained open.