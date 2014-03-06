Interpol says Ukraine seeks wanted notice for Yanukovich arrest

PARIS (Reuters) - International police agency Interpol said on Thursday it was reviewing a request by Ukrainian authorities for it to issue a so-called “red notice” for the arrest of Viktor Yanukovich, who was ousted as its president.

“A request by Ukrainian authorities for an Interpol Red Notice, or international wanted persons alert, for the arrest of Viktor Yanukovich on charges including abuse of power and murder has been received,” the France-based agency said in a statement.

The request was received on March 5, it said.