U.S. deeply concerned about violence in Ukraine, urges dialogue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden expressed “deep concern” about the potential for violence in Ukraine during a phone call with President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday and urged dialogue with opposition leaders to de-escalate the situation, the White House said.

“He noted that violence has no place in a democratic society and is incompatible with our strategic relationship,” the White House said in a statement about Biden’s call.

“The vice president reaffirmed the strong support of the United States for Ukraine’s European aspirations and welcomed President Yanukovich’s commitment to maintaining this path.”