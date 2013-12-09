FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. deeply concerned about violence in Ukraine, urges dialogue
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. deeply concerned about violence in Ukraine, urges dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden expressed “deep concern” about the potential for violence in Ukraine during a phone call with President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday and urged dialogue with opposition leaders to de-escalate the situation, the White House said.

“He noted that violence has no place in a democratic society and is incompatible with our strategic relationship,” the White House said in a statement about Biden’s call.

“The vice president reaffirmed the strong support of the United States for Ukraine’s European aspirations and welcomed President Yanukovich’s commitment to maintaining this path.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.