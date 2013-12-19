FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Yanukovich says will not run for second term if ratings low
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich says will not run for second term if ratings low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich watch a broadcast of his news conference as they attend a rally in Kiev December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, whose popularity has been hurt by huge street protests over his policy U-turn towards Russia, said on Thursday he would not run for re-election in 2015 if his ratings were low.

Answering a question during a televised news conference, Yanukovich, who was elected in February 2010, replied: “If my ratings are low and I have no prospects (of winning), then I shall not get in the way of the country developing and moving forward.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.