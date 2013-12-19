Ukraine's Yanukovich says will not run for second term if ratings low

Supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich watch a broadcast of his news conference as they attend a rally in Kiev December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, whose popularity has been hurt by huge street protests over his policy U-turn towards Russia, said on Thursday he would not run for re-election in 2015 if his ratings were low.

Answering a question during a televised news conference, Yanukovich, who was elected in February 2010, replied: “If my ratings are low and I have no prospects (of winning), then I shall not get in the way of the country developing and moving forward.”