Ukraine's Yanukovich invites opposition for talks to find compromise

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Wednesday he invited all parties, including the opposition, for talks to find a political compromise to a growing political crisis.
In a statement on his website, Yanukovich said the opposition should not refuse and should “not go down the road of confrontation and ultimatums”. EU and U.S. officials had demanded he launch a dialogue with all parties after more than two weeks of protests in central Kiev.
