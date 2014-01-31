Ukraine's Yanukovich, on sick leave, signs laws linked to protests

An anti-government protester looks out from a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 31, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Friday signed into law a conditional amnesty for those detained in mass unrest on the streets and approved the repeal of anti-protest legislation, his website said.

The repeal of sweeping anti-protest laws by parliament has been welcomed by thousands demonstrating on the streets of Kiev, but they have rejected the amnesty because it is conditional on occupied buildings being cleared of activists.

Yanukovich signed the set of laws into force even though he is on official sick leave suffering from an acute respiratory ailment, according to his website.