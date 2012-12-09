Ukraine leader picks PM Azarov for new term in post

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Mykola Azarov was set to keep his job as prime minister after the country’s president nominated him on Sunday for a fresh term in the post.

President Viktor Yanukovich’s nomination of Azarov, 64, has to be approved by the new parliament on December 12 when it holds its first session following a parliamentary election on October 28.

But this seems certain since the ruling Party of the Regions emerged from the election as the biggest single movement in the 450-seat chamber.