Ukraine says peace road map has some common ground with its ideas
May 9, 2014 / 1:13 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says peace road map has some common ground with its ideas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said a draft road map presented in Kiev on Thursday by international mediators to settle the country’s crisis with Russia had “some common ground” with its own proposals.

Information department head Yevgeny Perebinis said in an interview with “Fifth Channel” television, reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, that there was no demand that Ukrainian forces halt what he called “Anti-Terrorist Operations” against pro-Russian separatist militants in the east of the country.

A draft of a “Road Map” drawn up by the Swiss chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and seen by Reuters said Ukraine had the right to use its security forces “in a proportionate manner” to prevent violence.

It said both sides should refrain from “violence, intimidation or provocative actions”.

Russia and pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country have accused Kiev of using indiscriminate force, something Ukraine denies.

“What we have received now from the Swiss chair, it has some common ground with our proposals, which we presented,” Perebinis said.

Writing by Ralph Boulton; editing by Andrew Roche

