Ukraine's acting president worried by 'separatism' in Crimea
#World News
February 25, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's acting president worried by 'separatism' in Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting president discussed the situation in the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea on Tuesday and expressed concern about “signs of separatism” and threats to the country’s territorial integrity.

Protesters on the southern peninsula have staged rallies against Ukraine’s new leaders since President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted and a Russian-speaking mayor has been appointed in Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea fleet is based.

Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said anyone who is held responsible for separatist moves should be punished, his press service said in a written statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

