Ukraine artillery destroys part of Russian armored column: Poroshenko
#World News
August 15, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine artillery destroys part of Russian armored column: Poroshenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian artillery destroyed a “significant” part of a Russian armored column that crossed into Ukraine during the night, President Petro Poroshenko told British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday, according to the presidential website.

Separately, a Ukrainian military spokesman said Ukrainian forces had tracked the Russian armored column as soon as it crossed onto Ukrainian soil.

“Appropriate actions were undertaken and a part of it no longer exists,” military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe

