Ukraine to suspend trade with Crimea in 30 days: PM Yatseniuk
December 16, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine to suspend trade with Crimea in 30 days: PM Yatseniuk

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk speaks during a government meeting in Kiev, Ukraine November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will suspend trade with Crimea in 30 days time, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday, adding that restoring electricity to the peninsula will be a separate issue.

Crimea, annexed by Russia last year, is suffering blackouts after four pylons that supplied the peninsula were blown up in November, worsening diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The stand-off prompted Russia to suspend coal exports to Ukraine in retaliation, while Ukraine said it would suspend cargo shipments to Crimea.

“In accordance with the decision by the cabinet, which will come into effect in 30 days ... supplying goods, work, services to Crimea is banned,” Yatseniuk said in a government meeting.

“As far as electricity is concerned, these supplies can be provided exclusively based on a decision by the Security and Defence Council,” he said,

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

