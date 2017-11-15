FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA approves Ultragenyx drug for rare enzyme disorder
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 15, 2017 / 5:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

FDA approves Ultragenyx drug for rare enzyme disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday a new treatment made by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc for a rare genetic disorder that can dramatically reduce life expectancy.

The drug is designed to treat patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type VII, or MPS VII, a condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that affects tissue and organs, including the heart, and stunts growth.

The disorder affects fewer than 150 patients worldwide.

The drug, Mepsevii, was given to 23 patients who were treated for up to 164 weeks, the FDA said. After 24 weeks, patients taking the drug were able to walk on average 18 meters further within six minutes than those who did not receive the treatment.

Reporting by Toni Clarke, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.