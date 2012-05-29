Brazil's Ultrapar buys Uruguay's American Chemical

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGPA3.SA), a fuels, chemicals and liquids storage group, agreed to buy American Chemical I.C.S.A., a Uruguayan specialty chemical company, for $79 million, according to a Brazilian securities filing on Monday.

American Chemical owns a plant in Montevideo with the capacity to produce 81,000 metric tonnes (89,287 tons) of chemicals used in the manufacture of cosmetics, detergents and leather products, Ultrapar said.

The purchase is being made through Ultrapar’s Oxiteno chemicals unit and will expand the company’s ability to supply industrial chemicals to clients in southern South America and elsewhere, Ultrapar said in the filing.