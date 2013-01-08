FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan chipmaker UMC says Dec sales fall 3.8 percent on year
January 8, 2013 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan chipmaker UMC says Dec sales fall 3.8 percent on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - UMC, the world’s No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday that its December sales fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$7.8 billion ($269 million) last month, compared with T$8.1 billion in December last year and T$9 billion in the previous month, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

UMC did not give further details.

For a table on the company's website, see here

Reporting by Roger Tung and Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
