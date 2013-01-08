Taiwan chipmaker UMC says Dec sales fall 3.8 percent on year

TAIPEI (Reuters) - UMC, the world’s No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday that its December sales fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$7.8 billion ($269 million) last month, compared with T$8.1 billion in December last year and T$9 billion in the previous month, the company said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

UMC did not give further details.

