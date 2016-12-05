FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.N. launches record $22.2 billion humanitarian appeal for 2017
December 5, 2016 / 8:28 AM / 9 months ago

U.N. launches record $22.2 billion humanitarian appeal for 2017

The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York, September 15, 2013.Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations needs a record $22.2 billion to cover humanitarian relief projects next year, covering the needs of 93 million people in 33 countries, U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said on Monday.

"This is a reflection of a state of humanitarian need in the world not witnessed since the Second World War," he told a news conference, adding that 80 percent of the needs stemmed from man-made conflicts, such as those in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria and South Sudan.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

