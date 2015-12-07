U.N. launches record $20.1 billion aid appeal for 2016

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations launched a record humanitarian appeal on Monday, asking for $20.1 billion to help 87 million people in 37 national and regional crises in 2016.

“The overall picture is bleak,” U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O‘Brien told a news conference in Geneva.

“Of course it is a lot of money but if you compare with military expenditure or bailouts of the financial system it’s perfectly affordable,” said the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Antonio Guterres.