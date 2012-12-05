FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York prosecutors drop sexual abuse case against U.N. employee
December 5, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

New York prosecutors drop sexual abuse case against U.N. employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has dropped a sexual abuse case against a mid-level U.N. official arrested in June, the official’s attorneys said on Wednesday.

Dushyant Joshi, who works on the U.N. human resources department’s emergency preparedness and support team, was arrested on charges of third-degree sexual abuse of a former U.N. contractor.

The district attorney’s office “has completed an investigation of allegations of inappropriate touching, and no criminal charges will be filed,” Andrea Zellan, one of Joshi’s attorneys, told Reuters.

Zellan is with the law firm Brafman & Associates.

Joshi was accused of forcefully kissing and touching the former U.N. contractor at a bar near U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, according to a copy of a complaint made to the United Nations.

A senior U.N. official said after the complaint was made that Joshi had been disciplined.

He has denied the allegations.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Joseph Ax; Editing by Xavier Briand

