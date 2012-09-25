Argentina lashes out at IMF: "This is not a game"

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez lashed out on Tuesday at the International Monetary Fund for criticizing her country’s murky economic data, blaming the lender for its role in the global economic crisis and declaring: “This is not a game.”

IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday that Argentina has three months to improve the quality of its economic data, or else it could face punishment. Lagarde said that if no progress was made, “then the red card will be out,” drawing from a soccer analogy for penalizing players.

Fernandez, speaking on Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly, said she would not tolerate such criticism from an organization she said was complicit in the economic collapse of her country a decade ago -- and also played a role in the current troubles plaguing Europe and the United States.

“I want to say to the head of the International Monetary Fund that this is not a soccer game. This is the biggest economic and political crisis in recent memory,” Fernandez said.

“(Argentina is) a sovereign nation, which makes its decisions in sovereign fashion,” she said.

Wall Street economists and others say that Argentina’s government has massaged its economic data for political purposes and to save money on its inflation-indexed debt by underreporting price increases. The government has denied any data manipulation.

Successive Argentine governments have criticized the IMF for promoting free-market policies, which they say led to the country’s 2001-02 economic collapse, culminating in the biggest sovereign debt default in history.

In 2010, Fernandez unexpectedly asked the IMF to send a technical mission to Argentina to help design a new nationwide consumer price index, raising hopes of improved data.

However, the move was later interpreted as a bid to buy time since the new index may not be implemented until 2014. The latest round of verbal sparring could further douse hopes for greater collaboration -- and better-quality data. (Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Dan Grebler)