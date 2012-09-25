FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Ban rejects threats by states of potential military action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, in an apparent reference to recent comments by Israeli, Iranian and U.S. officials, said on Tuesday he rejected threats of military action by one state against another.

While he did not specify what countries he was talking about, after criticizing Israeli settlement building, Ban told the U.N. General Assembly, “I also reject both the language of delegitimization and threats of potential military action by one state against another. Any such attacks would be devastating.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom

