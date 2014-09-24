Developing countries should be better represented in global institutions: Brazil's Rousseff

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff told the United Nations on Wednesday that developing countries should be better represented in international financial institutions that otherwise are in danger of losing legitimacy.

“The delay in the expansion of voting rights of developing countries in these institutions is unacceptable,” Rousseff said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

She said it was imperative to eliminate what she called a disparity between the importance of emerging economies and their “insufficient” representation in such institutions as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Rousseff also said her government supports the establishment of the United Nations Mission for Ebola Emergency Response, a day after global experts issued new warnings of the scale of the outbreak of the disease in West Africa.

Rousseff is in the home stretch of a close election. A closely watched survey showed on Tuesday that she and environmentalist Marina Silva are tied at 41 percent in a likely second-round runoff that is expected to decide the election.

Silva, who would be Brazil’s first black president, was leading runoff polls before the Rousseff campaign unleashed a wave of negative campaign ads questioning Silva’s ability to lead Latin America’s largest economy.