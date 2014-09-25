FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain to join airstrikes against Islamic State in Iraq, says Cameron
September 25, 2014 / 1:02 AM / 3 years ago

Britain to join airstrikes against Islamic State in Iraq, says Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain should now join U.S.-led airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and the country’s parliament has been recalled to secure approval, Prime Minister David Cameron told the United Nations on Wednesday.

“It is right that Britain should now move to a new phase of action,” Cameron told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

“I am therefore recalling the British Parliament on Friday to secure approval for the United Kingdom to take part in international air strikes against ISIL (Islamic State) in Iraq,” he said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols. Editing by Jason Szep

