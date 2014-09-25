Britain to join airstrikes against Islamic State in Iraq, says Cameron

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain should now join U.S.-led airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and the country’s parliament has been recalled to secure approval, Prime Minister David Cameron told the United Nations on Wednesday.

“It is right that Britain should now move to a new phase of action,” Cameron told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

“I am therefore recalling the British Parliament on Friday to secure approval for the United Kingdom to take part in international air strikes against ISIL (Islamic State) in Iraq,” he said.