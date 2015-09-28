FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Central African Republic president leaves U.N. meeting early
September 28, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Central African Republic president leaves U.N. meeting early

Central African Republic's interim President Catherine Samba-Panza addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The president of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza left early from the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday to return home due to violence in the capital of her country in which around 30 people have been killed, two Western diplomats said.

The violence in Bangui is the worst this year in a city secured by United Nations and French peacekeepers, and dozens of people have been injured since it began on Saturday.

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Chris Reese

