Central African Republic president leaves U.N. meeting early

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The president of Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza left early from the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday to return home due to violence in the capital of her country in which around 30 people have been killed, two Western diplomats said.

The violence in Bangui is the worst this year in a city secured by United Nations and French peacekeepers, and dozens of people have been injured since it began on Saturday.