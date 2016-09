Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sits during a meeting with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for a dialogue with U.S. business leaders at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel during the week of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. ... REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that countries must remain committed to denuclearization of the Korean peninsula while seeking a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue through dialogue.

Li, in a speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly, said maritime disputes should also be resolved through talks, a reference to disputes in the South China Sea.

