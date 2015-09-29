Obama, Castro discussed how to deepen cooperation at U.N. meeting: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro discussed additional steps each of their governments could take to deepen cooperation during a rare meeting on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly, the White House said on Tuesday.

Obama “welcomed the progress made in establishing diplomatic relations, and underscored that continued reforms in Cuba would increase the impact of U.S. regulatory changes,” the White House said in a brief statement about the meeting.