a year ago
UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining regional security
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
September 24, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

UAE says Iran wasted no time in undermining regional security

United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivers a speech during a visit at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, July 5, 2016.Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday Iran had wasted no time in undermining regional security since it sealed a nuclear deal with world powers last year.

"Against all optimistic expectations, Iran wasted no time in continuing its efforts to undermine the security of the region, through aggressive rhetoric, blatant interference, producing and arming militias, developing its ballistic missile program, in addition to its alarming designation as a state sponsor of terrorism," UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
