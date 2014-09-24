FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France: Opposition is sole representative of Syrian people
September 24, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

France: Opposition is sole representative of Syrian people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria’s Western-recognized opposition is the sole representative of the Syrian people, not the Damascus government that has been complicit in years of violence, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

“France supports the democratic Syrian opposition as the only legitimate representation of the Syrian people,” he told the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly. “We won’t change here and we won’t make any compromise because there is the threat of the (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad regime.”

“They also need to be condemned because they are complicit in what has been happening for the last few years in Syria – 200,000 people dead and just as many displaced,” he added.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by John Irish in Paris, editing by Howard Goller

