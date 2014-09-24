France: Opposition is sole representative of Syrian people

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Syria’s Western-recognized opposition is the sole representative of the Syrian people, not the Damascus government that has been complicit in years of violence, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

“France supports the democratic Syrian opposition as the only legitimate representation of the Syrian people,” he told the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly. “We won’t change here and we won’t make any compromise because there is the threat of the (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad regime.”

“They also need to be condemned because they are complicit in what has been happening for the last few years in Syria – 200,000 people dead and just as many displaced,” he added.