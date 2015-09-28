FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says will work with Russia, Iran on Syria, but no Assad
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

France says will work with Russia, Iran on Syria, but no Assad

Francois Hollande, President of France addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he would work with Russia and Iran to end the conflict in Syria, but that Tehran and Moscow needed to realize that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could not be part of a political transition.

“Russia, Iran say they want to be more involved in a political solution. We need work with these countries, tell them that solution, transition must happen, but without Bashar al-Assad,” Hollande told reporters.

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Storey

