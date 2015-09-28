France says will work with Russia, Iran on Syria, but no Assad

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he would work with Russia and Iran to end the conflict in Syria, but that Tehran and Moscow needed to realize that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could not be part of a political transition.

“Russia, Iran say they want to be more involved in a political solution. We need work with these countries, tell them that solution, transition must happen, but without Bashar al-Assad,” Hollande told reporters.