France to raise contribution to climate change finance to 5 bln euros
#Environment
September 28, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

France to raise contribution to climate change finance to 5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande waits to address attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

PARIS (Reuters) - France will increase its contribution to helping developing countries tackle climate change from 3 billion euros to five billion euros, President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

“I announce that France’s annual financing for climate which is today 3 billion euros will be five billion euros from 2020,” Hollande told delegates at the U.N. General Assembly.

France, which is hosting climate change talks at the end of this year in Paris, has said that a comprehensive deal cannot be reached if developed countries do not provide a $100 billion a year from 2020 for smaller states tackling climate change.

Reporting By John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
