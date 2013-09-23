Time for Iran statements to be matched with action: UK's Hague

British Foreign Secretary William Hague walks to the podium to speak to members of the media during the 68th session of the General Assembly in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday welcomed recent statements from Iran’s new government that it wants to improve relations with the West and ease concerns about its nuclear program but said words alone would not be enough.

“The time is now right for those statements to be matched by concrete steps by Iran to address the international community’s concerns about Iran’s intentions and if such steps are taken, then I believe a more constructive relationship can be created between us,” Hague told reporters after meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.