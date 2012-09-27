FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 27, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

Major powers urge Iran to take urgent action on nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday the major powers had discussed the need for Iran to take action urgently regarding its nuclear issue.

“We discussed at length the need for Iran to take action urgently as we considered the Iranian nuclear issue,” she said. “I will, from that meeting, now be in touch again with Iran to continue this process.”

The group is made up of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - United States, France, Britain, Russia and China - and Germany.

Reporting By David Brunnstrom; writing by John Irish; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
