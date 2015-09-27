Rouhani says beating Syria militants is priority, not government reform

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday fighting radical militants like Islamic State in Syria is the top priority and if they are to be defeated then President Bashar al-Assad’s government “can’t be weakened.”

“This does not mean that the Syrian government does not need reform ... Of course it does,” Rouhani told an audience of U.S. think-tanks and journalists, but he added that the removal of his ally Assad would turn Syria into an extremist safe haven.

Referring to air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition on Islamic State targets in Syria, Rouhani said defeating the militants was “not feasible through air operations only.” He said Russia “is ready to fight terrorism.”

