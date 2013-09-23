FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to take part in major powers' talks with Iran this week
#World News
September 23, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry to take part in major powers' talks with Iran this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is seen ahead of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a meeting of Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany this week, a U.S. official said on Monday.

“Yes, he will,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, when asked if Kerry would take part in the meeting.

The meeting was announced on Monday by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

The talks, aimed at addressing Western suspicions that Iran may be seeking to develop nuclear weapons, are to include Britain, China, France, Russia, the United States and Germany.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
