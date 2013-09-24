Rouhani blasts sanctions against Iran in U.N. speech

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani pauses while addressing the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iran’s new president, Hassan Rouhani, blasted international sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, comparing them to the widely criticized punitive measures against Iraq while the late Saddam Hussein was in power.

“These sanctions are violent, pure and simple,” he told the U.N. General Assembly, adding that normal people, not political elites, ended up suffering because of them. “The negative impact is not nearly limited to the intended victims of sanctions.”