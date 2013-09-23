P5+1 talks will show Iran's seriousness on nuclear issue: U.S.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Planned talks this week between Iran and six world powers, including the United States, will show how serious Tehran is about resolving issues around its nuclear program, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

“In all the meetings with the Europeans, there was a clear sense that this opportunity with the Iranian foreign minister will give our ministers a sense of their level of seriousness and whether they are coming with concrete new proposals and whether this charm offensive actually has substance (under it),” a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters.

The official was referring to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s meetings with European counterparts, including British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday.