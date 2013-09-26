FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., China agree Iran should respond positively to nuclear proposals
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
Future of Money
Bitcoin blow as fund drops U.S. exchange application
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 26, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

U.S., China agree Iran should respond positively to nuclear proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of delegations listen to Iran's President Hassan Rohani address a High-Level Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament during the 68th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States and China agree it is important for Tehran to respond positively to existing nuclear proposals by six major powers, U.S. officials said ahead of a meeting on Thursday between Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany.

“Both the U.S. and China believe that Iran should cooperate with the P5+1 and should respond positively to the proposals that are on the table,” a U.S. official said. He was referring to the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany, often referred to as the “P5+1”.

The six powers said in February that they want Iran to stop enrichment of uranium to 20 percent, ship out some stockpiles and shutter a facility where such enrichment work is done. In return they offered relief on sanctions on Iran’s petrochemicals and trade in gold and other precious metals.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.