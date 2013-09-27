FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. in touch with Israel about Obama talk with Iranian leader
#World News
September 27, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. in touch with Israel about Obama talk with Iranian leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has communicated with the Israeli government about President Barack Obama’s phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The Israeli government has every right to be skeptical of Iran’s government pledges to resolve international concerns over its nuclear program, and the United States intends to keep Israel informed as U.S. contacts with Iran continue, the official said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

