U.S. in touch with Israel about Obama talk with Iranian leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has communicated with the Israeli government about President Barack Obama’s phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a senior administration official said on Friday.
The Israeli government has every right to be skeptical of Iran’s government pledges to resolve international concerns over its nuclear program, and the United States intends to keep Israel informed as U.S. contacts with Iran continue, the official said.
