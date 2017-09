U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the Millennium Development Goals event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that Syria “will implode before any side would claim a military victory” and that all sides needed to move rapidly to put a political solution in place to end the conflict.

Kerry was speaking at a Friends of Syria meeting on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.