Kerry, Iranian foreign minister sit side-by-side at nuclear talks

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) are seated during a meeting of the foreign ministers representing the permanent five member countries of the United Nations Security Council, including Germany, at UN Headquarters in New York September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif joined nuclear talks with six world powers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, taking a seat next to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Thursday’s meeting was the first between a top U.S. diplomat and an Iranian foreign minister since a brief encounter in May 2007, and came amid a charm offensive by new Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that has raised hopes for easing more than three decades of estrangement between Washington and Tehran.