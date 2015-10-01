FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lavrov says Russia coordinating with Syrian military on targets
October 1, 2015 / 4:18 PM / 2 years ago

Lavrov says Russia coordinating with Syrian military on targets

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the media during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the United Nations on Thursday that Russia is coordinating with the Syrian army to target Islamic State militants.

He made the comment when he was asked at a news conference whether Moscow was planning to back a ground offensive against the militants with air strikes.

“The Russian air force is targeting ISIL and other terrorist positions in coordination with the Syrian army,” Lavrov said. When again asked if the air strikes would back a ground offensive he added: “I am not a military planner.”

Hundreds of Iranian troops have arrived in Syria in the last 10 days and will soon join government forces and their Lebanese Hezbollah allies in a major ground offensive backed by Russian air strikes, two Lebanese sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Storey

