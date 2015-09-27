FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says fight against Islamic State needs to be coordinated
September 27, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry says fight against Islamic State needs to be coordinated

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives for a high-level United Nations (U.N.) event on Afghanistan, at the Palace Hotel in New York, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday it was vital to coordinate all efforts against the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East but this was not yet happening.

Asked the purpose of an Iraqi-announced effort to coordinate intelligence among Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters before he met Kerry it was to “coordinate the efforts against ISIL (Islamic State).”

Kerry, however, told reporters: “I think the critical thing is that all of the efforts need to be coordinated. This is not yet coordinated. I think we have concerns about how we are going to go forward.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, editing Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
