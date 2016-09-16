FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Obama to meet with Iraq, Nigeria, Colombia leaders at U.N. Assembly
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Obama to meet with Iraq, Nigeria, Colombia leaders at U.N. Assembly

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 39th Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference and Annual Awards Gala, in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2016.Mary F. Calvert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering next week, the White House said on Friday.

Obama will hold separate sessions with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a call.

Obama is not expected to meet with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Rhodes said. The White House canceled a meeting with Duterte during Obama's recent trip to Laos for a regional summit after Duterte insulted him.

Duterte, who has lambasted the United Nations and threatened to quit the world body after it criticized killings in his war on drugs, has not been scheduled to attend the General Assembly meeting.

Duterte turned down a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at the Laos summit.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Michelle Nichols and David Brunnstrom; editing by G Crosse, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.