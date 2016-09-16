Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (C) and Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis (R) look at a map of nautical limits between Ecuador, Colombia, and Costa Rica in Puerto Ayora, Ecuador September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari attends the opening session of the second Regional Security Summit in Abuja, Nigeria May 14, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi addresses the media during a joint news conference with Iraqi Kurdish President Massoud Barzani in Arbil, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari/File Photo

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 39th Annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Public Policy Conference and Annual Awards Gala, in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with the leaders of Iraq, Nigeria and Colombia on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering next week, the White House said on Friday.

Obama will hold separate sessions with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters on a call.

Obama is not expected to meet with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Rhodes said. The White House canceled a meeting with Duterte during Obama's recent trip to Laos for a regional summit after Duterte insulted him.

Duterte, who has lambasted the United Nations and threatened to quit the world body after it criticized killings in his war on drugs, has not been scheduled to attend the General Assembly meeting.

Duterte turned down a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon at the Laos summit.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, Michelle Nichols and David Brunnstrom; editing by G Crosse, Bernard Orr)