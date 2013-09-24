FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama mentions Iranian victims of chemical weapons in U.N. speech
September 24, 2013 / 2:37 PM / 4 years ago

Obama mentions Iranian victims of chemical weapons in U.N. speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday mentioned Iranian victims of chemical weapons in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in what seemed a gesture to the new government of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In his address, Obama said the global consensus against the use of chemical weapons had been strengthened by memories of “soldiers suffering in trenches, Jews slaughtered in gas chambers, Iranians poisoned in the many tens of thousands.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

