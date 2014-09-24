Obama urges Iran not to let opportunity pass for nuclear deal

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama urged Iran on Wednesday “do not let this opportunity pass” for a nuclear deal by which Tehran would rein in its atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Without mentioning China by name, Obama also made a plea during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly for all nations in the Asia-Pacific region to abide by “the rules of the road” and to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.