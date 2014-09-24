FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges Iran not to let opportunity pass for nuclear deal
September 24, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Obama urges Iran not to let opportunity pass for nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama urged Iran on Wednesday “do not let this opportunity pass” for a nuclear deal by which Tehran would rein in its atomic program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Without mentioning China by name, Obama also made a plea during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly for all nations in the Asia-Pacific region to abide by “the rules of the road” and to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
