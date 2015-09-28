Iran's Rouhani to cut short New York visit due to haj tragedy: IRNA

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will cut short his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting to attend the funeral of Iranians killed in the haj tragedy in Saudi Arabia, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

“Some of his meetings and scheduled programs will be canceled and he is returning (to Tehran) on Monday afternoon,” IRNA quoted a senior official from Rouhani’s office as saying.

Rouhani is due to address the 193-nation assembly on Monday morning as the eight speaker. He was also expected to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.