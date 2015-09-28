FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Rouhani to cut short New York visit due to haj tragedy: IRNA
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 12:03 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Rouhani to cut short New York visit due to haj tragedy: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will cut short his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly meeting to attend the funeral of Iranians killed in the haj tragedy in Saudi Arabia, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

“Some of his meetings and scheduled programs will be canceled and he is returning (to Tehran) on Monday afternoon,” IRNA quoted a senior official from Rouhani’s office as saying.

Rouhani is due to address the 193-nation assembly on Monday morning as the eight speaker. He was also expected to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.