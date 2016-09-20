FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

U.N. chief accuses Syria govt of killing most civilians in war

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon presides over the starting session of the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 20, 2016.Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon accused the Syrian government on Tuesday of killing the most civilians during the country's five year conflict and said "powerful patrons that keep feeding the war machine also have blood on their hands."

In his final address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, Ban said the Syrian government "continues to barrel bomb neighborhoods and systematically torture thousands of detainees."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

