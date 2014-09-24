FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France blasts EU over passivity in Syrian civil war
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2014 / 9:59 PM / 3 years ago

France blasts EU over passivity in Syrian civil war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - France sharply criticized the European Union on Wednesday, saying its passivity in Syria’s three-year-old civil war had helped encouraged chaos and allowed the conflict to radicalize.

“Like many others France has called for action for three years now,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told a high-level meeting with members of the Syrian opposition on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“But we must acknowledge that the passivity of the European (Union) has nourished the chaos spread by (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad and has ... in a sense led to, or at least permitted, this radicalization,” he added.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, writing by Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.