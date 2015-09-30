U.S., Russia militaries could discuss Syria operations on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.S. and Russian militaries could hold talks as early as on Thursday on ensuring that they do not inadvertently come into conflict in their respective air strikes in Syria, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

“We agreed on the imperative of as soon as possible, perhaps even as soon as tomorrow, but as soon possible, having a military to military deconfliction discussion,” Kerry said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.